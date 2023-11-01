Punjab CM made mockery of state’s water concerns, says state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday termed the chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s speech at the ‘Main Punjab Boldan’ debate as a new low in the state’s political history and said that the CM’s pompous attitude has made a mockery of water concern of the state for which Punjabis will never forgive him.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addresses during a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI)

“First, he kept the SYL issue out of the list to be discussed at the debate, and today, he (Mann) chose to speak on it. Mann has belittled his own image as a chief minister,” Jakhar said in a statement.

Jakhar said it was by no means an event where a common Punjabi could have been present.

The near-total police clampdown in Ludhiana was only to make it a VVIP event where only the CM spoke his political master’s (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s) voice, he said.

“I did not hear a Punjabi speaking today, it was all about the ego of a CM feeling cornered by having to first issue an open invite and then closing the doors on everyone who should have been there,” Jakhar said.

The veteran leader also challenged Mann to either come out with proof of his father Balram Jakhar being present with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the ground-breaking ceremony of SYL at Kapoori in Patiala or apologise.

