Punjab CM Mann announces award in Surjit Patar’s memory

Ludhiana : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the state government would start an award in the memory of renowned Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Patar, who breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Ludhiana. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the state government would start an award in the memory of renowned Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Patar, who breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Ludhiana.

The award will have a prize money of ₹1 lakh and will be presented annually to emerging poets by the Punjab government, he said. Students from Class 8 to graduation level will be allowed to participate in the competition and a panel will be formed to choose the winner, Mann added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking to reporters after attending the last rites of the Padma Shri awardee, Mann said: “We want young individuals to write poetry after taking inspiration from Dr Patar. The awardee will receive ₹1 lakh cash award and a certificate.”

“However, this award is too small a token in Dr Patar’s memory. What he has left behind is a great ideology and literature which we want the new generation to read, write, and take inspiration from,” the CM added.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the renowned poet were consigned to flames at the Model Town Extension crematorium in Ludhiana with full state honours.

Mann offered prayers and also shouldered Patar’s bier.

The funeral pyre was lit by Patar’s sons Ankur Singh Patar and Manraj Singh Patar.

The funeral procession commenced from Patar’s residence at Asha Puri which was attended by family, friends, literary enthusiasts and well-wishers. Leaders from various political parties also joined the procession.

At the cremation ground, a unit of the Punjab Police accorded a guard of honour to the late poet.

The funeral was attended by several dignitaries and literary figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Grewal, and Tarunpreet Singh Sandhu. Notable personalities from the literary world, such as Harjinder Singh Thind, Baldev Sadaknama, and Gurbhajan Gill, chairman of the Punjab Lok Virasat Academy, were also present.