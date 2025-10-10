Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal lay foundation stone for 3,100 stadiums in Bathinda

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for setting up 3,100 multi-sports stadiums across the state during a function at Kaljharani village in Bathinda district on Thursday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the foundation stone laying ceremony of more than 3,000 sports fields in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sourced)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was also present on the occasion. The project cost is pegged at ₹1,194 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said that the initiative is a part of the state government’s push to strengthen rural sports infrastructure and nurture young sporting talent.

“These multi-purpose stadiums will be built to provide modern training facilities for a variety of sports, including hockey, volleyball, football, and athletics. It will encourage youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs,” the CM said, adding that the existing sports facilities were inadequate.

He said that the mega initiative will bring back the sporting glory of Punjab.

“Punjab has produced many sportspersons who have made the nation proud. It is a matter of pride that Punjabis are the captains of national sports teams like cricketer Shubham Gill, women cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, and hockey player Harmandeep Singh,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Delhi CM and AAP head Kejriwal said that the new initiative to promote sports at the mass scale is an extension of the AAP government’s flagship programme “Yudh Nashian Virudh.”

“Mann-led Punjab government has a zero tolerance against drugs. It is unfortunate that when a big fish was arrested for his role in the drug trade, the political opponents gathered in his support to allege that the arrest was a violation of human rights. The AAP government’s anti-drug crusade is unprecedented in the country, where anyone involved in narcotics is taken to task,” Kejriwal said without naming anyone.

He further added that the Punjab model of development is focused on empowering people, be it in education, healthcare, or sports.

“These stadiums will not only produce champions but also create a healthy and disciplined young generation. The Mann government’s transparent and people-centric policies are transforming Punjab. We are delivering what others only promised,” he said.

Entrepreneurship Mindset Course introduced in colleges, ITIs

Chandigarh Later in the day, Mann and Kejriwal introduced Entrepreneurship Mindset Course (EMC) for educational institutes, including universities, industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges, across the state. The aim is to make the state a land of job givers instead of job seekers, the government stated.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said the aim of education should be that he should be able to earn bread for family and should be a good citizen of the country and society. However, he bemoaned, a student after completing his education fails to do all the three for which the education system of the British era is responsible. He said the British developed the education system to produce clerks. The same thing has continued after independence, he said.

“From the academic year 2025–26, the course will be implemented in universities, ITIs and polytechnic colleges across the state. From the 2026–27 academic year, this course will be linked to all other degree programmes. It will be mandatory in every semester, enabling each student to learn how to conduct business practically,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his address the CM said this is the new model of the emerging world and is aimed at providing real knowledge to the people.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that every year, 1.5 crore students complete their graduation degrees, but only 15 lakh of them get jobs.