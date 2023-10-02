Punjab CM Mann lays stone for 138-cr cattle feed plant in Rajpura

Rajpura (Patiala): Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a ₹138-crore cattle feed plant in Rajpura which is to be set up by a Netherlands-based company.

Addressing a gathering during the event. the CM said in the first phase, the plant will produce 180 kilo metric tonne (KMT) of animal feed, with a potential to increase it to 240 KMT. He said the factory will have two dedicated lines for production.

He said De Heus, an animal feed company, will set up the plant, adding that this is the first major investment by a Dutch company in Punjab. The Netherlands is known to be the second-largest exporter of agricultural products in the world. This plant will produce a full livestock product portfolio of compound feed, concentrates, base mix and dairy mineral mixes, he added.

He said Punjab has received investments of ₹50,840 crore in the past one-and-a-half years. Mann also said Punjab has complete communal harmony coupled with congenial atmosphere for industrial growth, which is giving impetus to its overall development and prosperity.

Tata Steel has made the biggest investment in the state, said Mann, adding that other companies like Jindal Steel, Virgio, Tafe, and Hindustan Unilever are also making investments in the state. With this, 2.25 lakh youths will get employment in the state, said Mann, adding that the Dutch project is a big slap on the face of those who used to say that the state will not get any investment as he was targeting the opposition parties.

“Punjabis are born entrepreneurs and leaders due to which they have proved their mettle across the globe,” he said. The hard work and resilience of the Punjabis is unmatched due to which they excel in every sphere, he said, adding that the government is making all out efforts to utilise this spirit properly for progress of the state.

