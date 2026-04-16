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Punjab CM Mann lays stones for development works worth 150 crore in Tanda

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹150 crore in Tanda Urmur, including modern road infrastructure, a high-level bridge and a network of state-of-the-art health facilities, for villages

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Harpreet Kaur
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Hoshiarpur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for development projects worth 150 crore in Tanda Urmur, including modern road infrastructure, a high-level bridge and a network of state-of-the-art health facilities, for villages.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann laying stone of development project in Tanda on Wednesday.Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo

Calling it a decisive break from prolonged political discrimination under previous regimes, the CM said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was committed to restoring dignity to the region. Mann held the Shiromani Akali Dal responsible for betraying public trust and disrespecting Guru Sahib, framing the moment as both a developmental correction and a moral reckoning for Punjab’s politics.

“We have dedicated projects worth 141.88 crore for the renovation of the area’s link roads to the people. A high-level bridge will be constructed at a cost of 2.39 crore on the road linking Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road with gurdwara Rampur Khera. In a major expansion of health facilities, health wellness centers are being established in 6 villages at a cost of 3.3 crore, and an urban primary health center is being set up in Garhdiwala at a cost of 1.35 crore,” the CM said while addressing a gathering.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann lays stones for development works worth 150 crore in Tanda
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann lays stones for development works worth 150 crore in Tanda
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