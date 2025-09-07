Punjab: CM Mann stable, may get discharged in 1-2 days

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, continues to show improvement and his vital signs remain stable, the hospital authorities said on Saturday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

The 51-year-old leader was brought to the hospital on Friday evening. The official statement released by Fortis hospital on Saturday reads that Mann continues to show improvement. “His vital signs remain stable and his blood parameters are gradually improving. He is under observation,” the statement added.

Several senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Punjab cabinet ministers visited Mann in the hospital.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that there was no need to worry. “He has been advised to be hospitalised for 1-2 days. He is in touch with officials and continues to oversee flood relief efforts,” Sisodia added.