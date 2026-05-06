Sri Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday started a four-day 'Shukrana Yatra' after implementation of the anti-sacrilege law.

Punjab CM Mann starts 'Shukrana Yatra' after implementation of anti-sacrilege law

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He embarked on the 'Shukrana Yatra' with religious fervour after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Accompanied by minister Harjot Singh Bains, Mann said the yatra was being undertaken "to express gratitude to the Almighty for blessing him with the opportunity to serve humanity by enacting the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act 2026, which provides for harsher punishment in 'beadbi' cases".

The Punjab government last month notified the anti-sacrilege law the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026 which proposes stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

The A government on April 13 had convened a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, to deter incidents of 'beadbi' and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib.

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{{^usCountry}} The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026 was unanimously passed by Punjab Assembly on April 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026 was unanimously passed by Punjab Assembly on April 13. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to X on Wednesday, Mann stated: "From the sacred land where the Khalsa Panth was created, the 'Shukrana Yatra' has commenced . Gratitude is being offered at the feet of Guru Sahib for blessing us with the sacred responsibility of enacting a strict law to prevent 'beadbi'. Prayers for Punjab's peace and 'Sarbat da Bhala' will continue." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to X on Wednesday, Mann stated: "From the sacred land where the Khalsa Panth was created, the 'Shukrana Yatra' has commenced . Gratitude is being offered at the feet of Guru Sahib for blessing us with the sacred responsibility of enacting a strict law to prevent 'beadbi'. Prayers for Punjab's peace and 'Sarbat da Bhala' will continue." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paying obeisance at the sacred Takht Sahib here, Mann said, "My heart is indebted to the Almighty for bestowing upon me the opportunity to serve humanity through the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026. We are fortunate that we have been entrusted with the responsibility of passing this historic legislation, which will help put an end to incidents of sacrilege in the future." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paying obeisance at the sacred Takht Sahib here, Mann said, "My heart is indebted to the Almighty for bestowing upon me the opportunity to serve humanity through the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026. We are fortunate that we have been entrusted with the responsibility of passing this historic legislation, which will help put an end to incidents of sacrilege in the future." {{/usCountry}}

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He stated that the Act ensures that anyone found guilty of this unpardonable offence will not be spared and exemplary punishment will be awarded to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

"It will act as a deterrent and no one will dare to indulge in such acts in the future," asserted Mann.

Speaking about the Shukrana Yatra, Mann said that from Sri Anandpur Sahib till May 9, he would pay obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Sri Damdama Sahib, Mastuana Sahib, Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.

Mann remarked that he was merely an instrument chosen by Guru Sahib to carry out this sacred responsibility.

"I am nobody to pass this Act. Guru Sahib himself has taken this service from me. God assigns such service only to those handpicked by the Almighty. I am a humble servant of Guru Sahib who has been entrusted with this task," he said.

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He further stated that people from all sections of society had been demanding such legislation for a long time to prevent desecration incidents.

"The sole purpose behind this Act is to assuage the bruised sentiments of people caused due to the negligence of previous governments. There is absolutely no political motive behind this legislation," Mann said.

Mann said people from across the world were calling daily to thank him for the initiative, but added that some individuals were opposing the Act merely because their political masters were unhappy.

"It is unfortunate that some people are doing politics even on this sacred issue for their vested interests because they know they will soon have to face consequences for their grave sins," he said.

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