Punjab CM Mann to youth: Be job givers, not seekers

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the youth to move from job-seeking to job creation, saying the state is building conditions to support new ventures and reduce the need to migrate abroad for employment. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the youth to move from job-seeking to job creation, saying the state is building conditions to support new ventures and reduce the need to migrate abroad for employment. (Sourced)

Addressing a ‘Lok Milni’ at Saneta village in SAS Nagar, Mann said opportunities are being created within the state. He said earlier governments “cited empty coffers”, while his government “never said the treasury is empty” and has delivered on its commitments.

“In dearth of any issue against me, the Opposition is stooping too low by levelling false and baseless personal allegations against me,” Mann said, claiming that the ongoing development work has led to political criticism.

“I might not be having experience of plundering the wealth of people, but I have an expertise to share the sorrows of the general public and resolve their issues,” he said.

The chief minister said he will meet the President on May 5 to seek a law to check defections. “I will call on the President on May 5 and demand a strict act for checking the defection by leaders,” he said, adding that party-switching disrespects the public mandate.

Highlighting governance, Mann said the government has fulfilled its promises within four years. “In just 4 years, we have not only fulfilled all our promises but delivered more than what we had promised,” he said.

He said over 65,000 youths have been given government jobs, while domestic consumers are receiving subsidised electricity. He also referred to health schemes offering cashless treatment.

Mann said public funds are being used for welfare measures, adding that the government will continue to focus on development and service delivery.