Punjab CM meets protesting PAU students, assures of filling vacancies in state departments

Staging a protest against the state government for the last 33 days, a delegation of Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) on Saturday met chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh to discuss their demands.

The students have been demanding that the state government fill the vacancies in the agriculture and horticulture departments.

Listening to the demands of PAUSA, CM Mann assured to fulfil the vacancies in the coming time. He also apprised the students of the Punjab cabinet’s approval to fill 359 posts in agriculture department through direct recruitment, also posting a video on social media about the same.

PAUSA members said the CM had invited them for a meeting before appreciating the assurance given to them. They, however, said they would continue their protest at the university’s gate number 1 until the recruitment process materialised on ground.

A PAUSA representative said the decision was taken during a committee meeting that was held in the evening.

The students have been highlighting the fact that 510 posts of agriculture development officers, 150 horticulture development officers, 20 soil conservation officers and 370 agriculture sub-inspectors are lying vacant in the state departments.

During the agitation, protesting PAUSA members have staged symbolic protests by selling vegetables, polishing shoes, playing flute in front of buffalo among others to bring attention to their issues.