Punjab CM not in favour of job quota for locals
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday opposed the policy of job reservation for locals being followed by some states, including neighbouring Haryana.
The chief minister said he was not in favour of the policy of excessive regionalisation being followed by certain states, announcing that “Amarinder stands for India for Indians”.
“I believe that India is one country and too much regionalisation is not a good thing,” he said in response to a question on the Congress’ promise on compulsory recruitment of locals by private industry.
In its 2017 manifesto, the Congress had promised “compulsory recruitment of local youth by industrial investors in Punjab up to 50% of the total workforce”.
Recently, Haryana reserved 75% of jobs for locals in the private sector.
Pointing out that there was no state in India where Punjabis were not flourishing and doing well, the chief minister said: “Why can’t Punjabis buy land in Himachal Pradesh or why don’t they have certain rights in Kashmir and Rajasthan?”
