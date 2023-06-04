Opposition’s show of strength aimed to shield corrupt: Bhagwant Mann

Commenting on leaders of opposition parties sharing a common platform in Jalandhar last week, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said these parties with an established track record of anti-Punjab and anti-Punjabi stance have always meted out losses to the state by jeopardizing its progress and prosperity.

Last week, leaders of Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party visited Jalandhar as a mark of solidarity towards Ajit Group editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard, who has been summoned by the vigilance bureau in connection with purported irregularities in Jang-e-Azadi memorial.

In a statement released here, Mann said when these parties were in power, they had safeguarded interests of each other but ever since Aam Aadmi Party government has assumed charge in the state, their nefarious designs to loot the state with alternative terms in power have been foiled.

“These leaders have sunk all their ideological differences to oppose the state government,” said Mann.

Mann said among the leaders present in Jalandhar last week, were also those who formulated the “draconian anti-farmers law”, opposing which hundreds of innocent farmers from the state had lost their lives. The CM said these leaders shared a platform with those who are facing charges of embezzlement of money meant for memorials constructed in the name of martyrs.

“These leaders had never come together for protecting waters of the state nor even for punishing the perpetrators of the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. History is testimony to the fact that these leaders have never joined hands for the issues pertaining to the state but now they have come together just to save themselves,” Mann said.

