On President’s rule threat, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, Paying price for not bowing down to anyone

Days after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to chief minister Bhagwant Mann telling him to respond to his letters or face the prospect of President’s rule in the state, the chief minister on Wednesday said that his government was paying the price for not bowing down to anyone.

An Anganwadi worker ties rakhi to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function, organised here at the Guru Nanak Dev University campus to distribute appointment letters to Anganwadi workers, Mann, without naming Purohit, said, “If anyone tries to suppress democratic rights or voice of Punjab, utter or write threatening words, I will respond to him. We are paying the price for keeping our heads high. Those who bow don’t suffer.”

Mann government, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, distributed appointment letters to 5,714 Anganwadi workers in the Social Security, Women and Child Development department.

The CM reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of every section of society. “The state government has given jobs to more than 35,000 youth. The entire recruitment process has been completed in a transparent manner, and jobs have been given based on merit, Mann said, adding that the role of Anganwadi workers is vital as they play a crucial role in grooming and overall development of a child at a tender age.

Mann assured the gathering that the state government will take more initiatives for the welfare of the Anganwadi workers in the forthcoming days. Striking an emotional chord with the workers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mann said that it was a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that now daughters are outshining the boys in every field.

Lashing out at previous governments for unabated corruption and unemployment during their regimes, the CM said that his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

He emphasised that they have brought a paradigm shift in the politics of the state by empowering the sons and daughters of the common man. “Those who had confined themselves in palatial houses during their regime have been sent to political oblivion by the masses, and a pro-people government is now serving the people with missionary zeal,” he said.

Mann stopped his speech midway as an Anganwadi worker came on the stage to tie him a rakhi. Prominent among others present included cabinet ministers Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Mann offers prayers at Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib

Amritsar Mann later offered prayers at Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib and reiterated his government’s commitment to serve the people of the state regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion, according to an official release. Mann said as taught by the great gurus, the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will remain his government’s top priority.

