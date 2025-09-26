Punjab CM unveils logo for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary events

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday unveiled a logo for the state-level commemorative events to be organised for observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann releases a logo for state-level commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur in Chandigarh on Thursday. (PTI)

Mann said the state government has already chalked a number of events to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event across Punjab in a befitting manner.

He said a massive kirtan darbar will be held at Delhi on October 25 followed by a major event in Anandpur Sahib on November 25. Four ‘nagar kirtans’ will start from Jammu, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda on November 20, he added. Mann said the ‘nagar kirtans’ will reach Anandpur Sahib on the evening of November 22, adding various functions will be organised at the holy city from November 23 to 25. The CM said the underlying message of the events will be to encourage the people to follow the high ideals of secularism, humanism and spirit of sacrifice as preached and practised by the Guru.