Flood alert in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers, officers to stay alert

In the wake of incessant rain across the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked all the cabinet ministers, MLAs and officers to stay in their areas and reach out to the needy. Patiala (Urban) AAP MLA, Ajit Pal Singh Kohli wades through a waterlogged street near Badi Nadi in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)

Due to heavy rainfall across the state since Saturday, rivers and rivulets are flowing to the brim and at some places have overflowed to adjacent roads, villages, farms and dwellings.

Following the CM’s directions, several ministers and officials took stock of the flood-affected areas and ongoing relief activities.

Following the CM’s directions ministers Bram Shankar Jimpa, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Dr Balbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visited various flood-affected areas of the state to take stock of the situation and ongoing relief activities.

Cops ready to tackle emergency arising out of floods: DGP

CHANDIGARH The Punjab Police have made extensive arrangements to deal with any kind of exigency arising out of potential floods, Punjab director general of police (DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

He said that a state control room has been set up for flood mitigation and concerned officers have been asked to take hourly reports from districts to keep them updated about the current situation in their concerned districts.

Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (STRF) are on alert and prepared to tackle any kind of crisis, adding that the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the flood-ravaged districts, including Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib to carry out rescue operations and meet any exigency arising out of floods.