Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inspecting the new children’s Covid care ward at the Ludhiana civil hospital. (HT Photo)
Punjab CM virtually inaugurates children’s Covid ward, three PSA oxygen plants in Ludhiana

The ultra-modern paediatric intensive care unit at the civil hospital has five PICU units and eight beds for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Augmenting the district’s health infrastructure, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually inaugurated a paediatric Covid care ward at the Ludhiana civil hospital and three pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants built at a cost of 4.21 crore.

The ultra-modern paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) has five PICU units and eight bedsfor multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MISC). Besides the ward has ECHO and cardiology backup from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H).

The five PICU beds have been donated by Dr Rupesh Aggarwal from Singapore for project O2 with Zeiss, India, while Vijay Munjal of Hero Ecotech Ltd, Ludhiana, and Dr Bishav Mohan have also donated equipment worth 20 lakh.

The PSA oxygen plants include two of 1,000 LPM each at ESI Hospital and civil hospital, and a 500 LPM plant at Urban Health Centre, Vardhman.

