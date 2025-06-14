Punjab: Collective responsibility to promote Sikh history, don’t create divisions: Sandhwan to Dhami

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday emphasised the importance of collective efforts in celebrating Sikh history and centenaries, urging SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to not approach these events through a political lens. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (HT File)

Responding to Dhami’s recent remarks on the state government’s initiatives in this regard, Sandhwan reiterated that these celebrations are not about political parties but about honouring the unparalleled legacy of Sikhism.

“The Sikh community’s history of sacrifice, selflessness, and universal goodwill belongs to all of humanity. It is our collective responsibility to share this legacy with the world. This is not about any political party; it is about Sikhism,” he said in a statement.

The state government has announced its plans to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 450th foundation day of Amritsar with events designed to highlight Sikh teachings and values on a global stage.

In response to Dhami’s concerns over the government’s involvement in celebrating centenaries, Sandhwan stated that this is not the first time such initiatives have been undertaken, citing instances of previous governments observing centenary events. Addressing Dhami, Sandhwan remarked, “You are the President of the SGPC, a representative body of the Sikh Panth, not a political leader of a certain party. Your role is to uphold the sanctity and heritage of Sikhism, not to create divisions.”