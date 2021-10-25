Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab college librarians decry delinking of pay scales
chandigarh news

Punjab college librarians decry delinking of pay scales

The department of higher education department issued a corrigendum and downgraded the minimum pay of college librarians to ₹47,600 without any logic, says Punjab College Librarians’ Association head
Association president Barjinder Pal Dhiman said the department of higher education had advertised 67 posts of college librarians along with 1,091 vacancies for assistant professors in government colleges, for which minimum pay of 56,100 was prescribed. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

The Punjab College Librarians’ Association (PCLA) has decried delinking of the pay scales of librarians from University Grants Commission (UGC) by the state government.

Association president Barjinder Pal Dhiman said the department of higher education had advertised 67 posts of college librarians along with 1,091 vacancies for assistant professors in government colleges, for which minimum pay of 56,100 was prescribed.

“However, on Saturday, the department issued a corrigendum and downgraded the minimum pay of college librarians to 47,600 without any logic. For both of these posts, UGC-NET in the subject concerned has been prescribed as the minimum educational qualification for recruitment,” he added.

He said that college librarians enjoyed complete pay parity with assistant professors.

He further said that delinking of the pay scales of both these categories from UGC and further downgrading the minimum admissible pay of college librarians was not justifiable.

The association urged the Punjab government to restore the pay scales.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP