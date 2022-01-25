Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

'Politics of fear, hate intruding Punjab': Navjot Singh Sidhu on alleged sacrilege bid in Patiala
chandigarh news

'Politics of fear, hate intruding Punjab': Navjot Singh Sidhu on alleged sacrilege bid in Patiala

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “The incident of sacrilege at Mata Kali Devi temple is deplorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat."
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday condemned the alleged sacrilege bid at the Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Monday by saying that the politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding the northern state.

The Punjab Congress president added that Punjabiyat's armour is universal brotherhood and respect for all religions.

On Monday, a man was arrested by the Patiala police for an alleged sacrilege bid at the historic Shri Kali Mata Mandir. He has been identified as Rajbir Singh, resident of Nainkalan village, Patiala police's deputy superintendent (DSP) Ashok Kumar told news agency PTI. 

The video of the sacrilege, which was circulated on social media, showed Singh climbing the enclosure of the Kali Mata Mandir and reaching the area where the idol of the goddess was kept.

A case under relevant sections, including 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered against the man, DSP Kumar further told PTI.

Political parties in Punjab have condemned the incident and expressed apprehensions of spreading communal hatred weeks ahead of the high stakes assembly elections in the state.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, meanwhile, urged people to maintain peace and communal harmony in Punjab, adding that bad elements were trying to create mayhem ahead of the elections.

Monday's sacrilege bid at the Shri Kali Mata Mandir comes over a month after a similar bid was witnessed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 18 last year. The man, who attempted the sacrilege at the holy shrine was beaten to death by a group of angry pilgrims as he was being taken away by members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force.

 

 

