Punjab Cong to launch Covid control room

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday constituted a committee under which party leaders and workers have been mandated to reach out to those in need and facilitate quick assistance in combating coronavirus.

A dedicated control room would also be launched at the party office here on Monday by Jakhar and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. “We are passing through a crisis situation and we all need to help each other,” Jakhar said during a virtual meeting with leaders from across the state.

The Punjab Congress chief said: “Our cadres have been directed to help to the needy in this hour of distress,” he said in a statement.

Jakhar said All India Youth Congress general secretary Amarpreet Singh Lalli has been appointed as the state coordinator, and Punjab Youth Congress general secretary Karambir Singh Bittu as state co-coordinator who will manage the helpline task from state office at Chandigarh.

He said party leader Rahul Gandhi had been forewarning the Modi regime about the impending disaster, and the callous incompetence has pushed the whole country into a grim medical and health emergency. “Had the Centre acted on Rahul Gandhi’s advice, the situation would not have deteriorated like this,” Jakhar said.

