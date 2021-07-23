Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Congress Bhawan decked up for Navjot Sidhu’s coronation as state unit chief

The Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, was all decked up for Friday’s installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president with at least three state cabinet ministers and two legislators overseeing the preparations
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Besides Sidhu, Tanda Urmur MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian, Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Fathergarh Sahib MLA Kuljeet Singh Nagra and Pawan Goel will take charge as working presidents of the party’s state unit.

Jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was in-charge of the preparations for the event, said an estimated 30,000 people will attend the ceremony. “The Congress’ in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat will be attending the ceremony with all Congress MLA and MPs from the state in attendance,” he added.

Besides, cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, who have joined the Sidhu camp in the wake of the cricketer-turned-politician’s ongoing tussle with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh ahead of the state assembly polls, and MLAs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Nagra were present to check the preparations.

Nagra said, “We are expecting a good crowd as all our party workers are energised and excited. People from across Punjab will come here to attend the ceremony.”

Since morning, the Congress Bhawan was abuzz with activity on Thursday and around 20 large hoardings of Sidhu were put up inside and outside the building. The hoardings read ‘Dhanwad. Congress worker khidamatgar, aa gaya Sidhu sardaar’ (The Congress worker Sidhu has come in the service of poeple).

Also, a hectic renovation work was going on in the building as most of the toilets were not functional.

Chandigarh senior superintending of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who was also present at Congress Bhawan to see the arrangements, said, “We are working on a route map and will make sure there is no chaos and inconvenience is not caused to the commuters.”

