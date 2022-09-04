Punjab Congress chief, MLA booked for sharing ‘fake’ documents

The Mohali police on Saturday booked Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for allegedly sharing a ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’ list of political appointments made by Punjab’s AAP government on social media.

The document shared by the Congress leaders was ‘signed’ by AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The case has been registered on the complaint of AAP’s Mohali district president Prabhjot Kaur. In the police complaint, Kaur said, “Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhpal Singh Khaira have posted forged documents on their official Twitter handle detailing the names of chairpersons appointed by the Government of Punjab in due course of their powers. However, the list was forged by creating fabricated letterhead of Aam Aadmi Party and further bears the false and fabricated signatures of Arvind Kejrival. Being the district president of AAP, I verified from the party office at Delhi about the genuineness of this document and it has come into my knowledge that no such list has ever been published by Keirival or any of the officials of Aam Aadmi Party.”

“The Congress leaders had knowingly, deliberately, intentionally and with mala fide intention to defame the reputation of party and with an intention to create unrest in the state of Punjab, had done this illegal act of forgery and fake news publication with their teasing comments just to create mislead the people of Punjab”, Kaur added in the complaint.

Following the complaint, the case has been registered at Phase-1 police station of Mohali, under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, responding to the registration of case against him, Khaira took to Twitter and dared Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to book AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“In the same words of @ArvindKejriwal I welcome his sponsored “Love-Letter” registering FIR against me and @RajaBrar_INC for a Twitter post. Will @BhagwantMann dare register Fir against Kejriwal for faking to be Aap Pb Convenor for Z-Plus security at d cost of Pb!This is pure hatred!”

Raja warring also responded on Twitter and said, “Ridiculous that FIR has been registered against me for circulating what an APP volunteer had posted on FB. Truth cannot be denied with an FIR. Even the BJP Punjab Facebook account also circulated this letter. Why no FIR against them or simply you’re scared of BJP.”