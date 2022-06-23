Punjab Congress corners AAP govt on law and order

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “complete collapse” of law and order in the state and questioned the failure of the Punjab Police in nabbing the culprits responsible for the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed the situation in Punjab was deteriorating fast and they feared it might drift to a position of no return. Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former minister Sukh Sarkaria and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira were also present.

Warring said that 24 days had passed and the state police continued to be clueless about the singer’s murder. “Whatever small progress has been made is only because of the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Police,” they said, asking the Punjab Police what they had done so far in the case. They said that even prime suspect Lawrence Bishnoi was handed over to the Punjab Police by the Delhi Police, which they are claiming as a great achievement.

Referring to frequent calls for ransom to people across the state, Bajwa claimed that even chief minister Bhagwant Mann had himself revealed that he had also received threat calls. “Ideally a mature chief minister would not tell it to public even if he had actually received a threat call as this will further shatter the already shaken confidence of people in this government,” he said, asking Mann if this was a way to shrug off responsibility.

Criticising the AAP government for trying to put the blame of gangster culture on the previous government, Bajwa said that Tihar Jail is supposed to be the most secure jail in the country. “Bishnoi was in that jail for the last several years. The entire responsibility and blame lies on the AAP government of Delhi under which Tihar Jail comes,” he alleged, asking how was it possible that Bishnoi was getting all facilities in jail.

