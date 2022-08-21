Punjab Congress leaders to present themselves before vigilance, say fed up of vendetta politics

Punjab Congress on Saturday declared that its entire state leadership will present itself before the vigilance bureau on Monday at 11am as it was fed up of the daily dose of allegations against its leaders by the government.

The Congress leaders also sounded a stern warning to all officials involved in investigation, asking them to “beware of overstepping their brief as eventually they have to serve and stay in Punjab only”.

Addressing a joint press conference, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief ministers OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Sukh Sarkaria, Pargat Singh, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sanjay Talwar and others said they will be meeting the governor to seek probe into the state’s liquor policy.

The CLP leader said, “Like Delhi, the liquor policy in Punjab is a sellout in which the AAP leaders in connivance with some senior officials have defrauded the state by thousands of crores, besides rendering hundreds of Punjabi traders jobless.”

He also announced that the party will seek a probe by the National Investigating Agency against the illegal sand mining going on in border areas, which even the Border Security Force had warned was a threat to national security.

“Let the two ministers heading the excise and mining ministry in Punjab be ready for the same fate as Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in Delhi,” Bajwa remarked.

Ridiculing the AAP attempt to divert attention from its corrupt practices in Delhi and Punjab by resorting to vendetta and witch-hunt in Punjab, Warring said, “While in Delhi they are crying persecution and victimhood, in Punjab they are resorting to a worse form of vendetta against their political opponents.”

He alleged that the AAP was targeting all Congress leaders from grassroots to state level.

Referring to the allegations against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a former Food and civil supplies minister, Warring said he had only implemented the policy passed by the cabinet. “Is it the minister’s job to verify the registration number of the vehicles?” he asked.

Comparing it with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s case, the PCC president said, he (Sisodia) had taken the decision individually. “If Sisodia is not responsible for the decision he took individually, how can a former minister be responsible alone for a policy passed by the cabinet?” Warring said.

Warning the vigilance bureau officials, Warring said, “Inquire and investigate, lawfully and legally whatever you want to investigate, but beware, if anyone of you indulges in anything illegal and unlawful to please your current bosses, you shall be responsible for the consequences as you have to serve here and stay here and we will ensure that law catches up with you till your last breath, not just after your retirement.”

