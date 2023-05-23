Objecting Centre’s ordinance: Consult party leaders before backing AAP, Punjab Congress tells high command

Punjab Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday asked the Congress high command to consult party leaders and think twice before considering any move to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Centre’s ordinance on Delhi.

High command should first consult the party leadership in the states where AAP was instrumental in giving a political edge to BJP: Bajwa (HT File Photo)

Bajwa, who heads the Congress legislature party in Punjab, said the high command should first consult the party leadership in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka as the AAP was instrumental in giving a political edge to BJP in these states. Calling it the ‘B team’ of BJP, he said the AAP deserved no solidarity from Congress because it had “unleashed a witch-hunt” against the Congress MLAs, leaders and workers in Punjab by misusing the police and investigation agencies.

“In order to strangulate the voice of the Congress in Punjab, the state government has lodged false FIRs against Congress leaders and workers, right from the former chief minister to village sarpanches and panches,” the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader said in a statement. He also asked when all the previous CMs of Delhi, including Sheila Dikshit, exercised their responsibilities without any hue and cry, why is incumbent Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal creating a commotion now.

Khaira urged the central leadership of the Congress to think twice before taking the decision on this issue. “@ArvindKejriwal is soliciting the support of opposition particularly @INCIndia to block BJP’s unconstitutional ordinance against his govt in Delhi but on the other hand he’s indulging in similar unconstitutional acts against his opponents in Punjab!” he claimed in a tweet.

