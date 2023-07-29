Chandigarh: Warring writes to Punjab governor against double parking fee for non-tricity vehicles

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday wrote to governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to revoke the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s decision to levy double parking fee for vehicles from outside the tricity.

In his letter, Warring, while expressing deep anguish over the parking fee hike, said the Chandigarh MC’s unilateral decision was prima facie discriminatory and the new rates were absolutely inequitable. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the House meeting on Tuesday, the Chandigarh MC had imposed a marginal fee hike for tricity cars, but decided to double the fee for cars registered outside the tricity. The new rates will be implemented following the UT administration’s approval.

MC had also decided to waive parking fee for all two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers (up to March 31, 2027).

Currently, the civic body charges ₹7 for two-wheelers and ₹14 for four-wheelers, irrespective of the vehicles’ registration number.

In his letter, Warring, while expressing deep anguish over the parking fee hike, said the Chandigarh MC’s unilateral decision was prima facie discriminatory and the new rates were absolutely inequitable.

Lambasting the MC for the dictatorial move, Warring said it should have first discussed the proposal with the governor, who is also the UT administrator and the custodian of Chandigarh, before presenting it in MC House. “Since the move will adversely effect those commuting on a daily basis to Chandigarh to make a living, study, get medical treatment or for other chores, it is sad to see that the governor maintained studied silence on the issue of grave concern,” he rued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress leader accused the BJP of its wilful attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. He said Chandigarh was the capital of Punjab and it was absolutely unjust that the people of the state were being asked to shell out double parking fee.

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi also condemned the fee hike and sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in the matter.

Bedi said Chandigarh was established on land carved out from villages of Punjab, adding that it was a matter of great misfortune that today the Chandigarh administration was betraying the people of Punjab. He said the BJP government at the centre talked big for the people of Punjab, but it was in fact conspiring against Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON