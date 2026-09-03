Punjab: Congress questions ED’s ‘delay’ in acting against accused

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) alleged delay in taking action against those allegedly involved in using their influence to interfere in government functioning, asking whether the central agency was “playing a fixed match” with the Punjab Police.

Warring said the ED appeared reluctant to summon and question the accused despite seeking registration of an FIR against them. (HT FILE)

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Warring said the ED appeared reluctant to summon and question the accused despite seeking registration of an FIR against them. He recalled that the agency had previously summoned Congress leaders, some of whom were arrested during their first appearance, and questioned why similar action was not being taken against people allegedly close to those in power in Punjab.

He also questioned why the ED was communicating with the Punjab DGP through letters instead of issuing a public statement explaining the allegations and the action it expected from the state police.

“How many more letters does the ED need to write to the Punjab DGP?” Warring asked, alleging that the police chief would be reluctant to register a corruption case against people associated with the government.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP seeks CBI probe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP seeks CBI probe {{/usCountry}}

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged transfer racket in Punjab being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and demanded immediate registration of FIRs against all those accused.

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon alleged that the “racket was being operated under the patronage of the chief minister’s office”. Referring to the ED report, he alleged that OSDs of chief minister Bhagwant Mann were overseeing transfers and postings of IAS and IPS officers.

Dhillon also alleged irregularities involving confidential government documents, arms licences, government tenders and land deals. He said such a network could not function without political protection and demanded Mann’s resignation.

SAD delegation to meet governor today

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A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of “large-scale corruption” in the chief minister’s office.

Party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said the delegation will include party leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Sikandar Singh Maluka. “Punjab deserves answers, accountability and an impartial investigation and not a cover-up,” Cheema wrote on X.