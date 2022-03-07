Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Congress to launch digital membership drive
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress to launch digital membership drive

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee will be launching a digital membership drive in the state within a fortnight
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday. (Twitter)
Updated on Mar 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Congress will be launching a digital membership drive in the state within a fortnight. The decision was taken on Monday, during a meeting chaired by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the presence of party leaders Manikrao Thakre and Jatinder Kocher sent by the central leadership to oversee the drive.

“At the behest of the high command, the digital membership drive of the Punjab Congress to start within a fortnight…Old order changeth yielding place to new… Breath of fresh air is most welcome (sic),” Sidhu shared on Twitter after the meeting. The party is awaiting results of the state polls that are to be declared on March 10.

A spokesperson said the membership drive will be carried out in every nook and cranny of the state to strengthen the party in a novel way. The meeting was attended by Punjab Congress working presidents Pawan Goyal and Kuljit Singh Nagra, general secretaries Pargat Singh and Yoginder Pal Dhingra and organising secretary Gurmukh Singh.

