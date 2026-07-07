Punjab Congress tussle: Channi camp stays away from key meets; Baghel rules out leadership change

The power struggle within the Punjab Congress intensified on Tuesday as former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and leaders aligned with him stayed away from a strategy meeting convened by AICC state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, signalling their continuing push for an immediate leadership change.

Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has said the party is working with a single objective to form government in Punjab in 2027. (PTI file)

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The party high command, however, firmly ruled out any rethink, with Baghel making it clear that recent organisational decisions would stand.

He reiterated that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, while Partap Singh Bajwa would remain the leader of the opposition.

“There is no resentment in the Congress party. There is no need to revisit the decisions taken by the high command, and the party will not change them. Everything in the Punjab Congress is absolutely fine,” Baghel said, despite Channi, who was named campaign committee chairman and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was appointed chairman of the party’s core committee, not attending the meeting. Besides the duo, seven district Congress presidents and several other leaders also skipped the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the faction led by Jalandhar MP Channi staged a show of strength in Mohali to intensify its campaign against Warring’s continuation as the state unit chief. Randhawa was also present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the faction led by Jalandhar MP Channi staged a show of strength in Mohali to intensify its campaign against Warring’s continuation as the state unit chief. Randhawa was also present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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Warring sought to downplay the absence and maintained that the party remained united.

He claimed that Channi and Randhawa are likely to meet Baghel in a day or two and expressed confidence that all senior leaders would soon be seen together.

Baghel also dismissed suggestions that leaders in the state unit are unhappy. “I am in constant touch with Channi and will be meeting him personally very soon,” he said.

“Our only goal is to form the Congress government in Punjab after the 2027 assembly elections. Congress is united and working with this single objective,” he said.

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Baghel went ahead with his review meetings with the heads of various election committees at the Punjab Congress office, with discussions focused on organisational preparedness and the party’s strategy for the 2027 assembly polls.

Among the three working presidents of the state unit, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and former minister Raj Kumar Verka attended the meeting, while Sangat Singh Gilzian remained absent.

Party insiders said efforts are on to bridge the divide. A party leader, wishing anonymity, said Verka met Channi before holding discussions with Baghel.

Baghel is expected to continue consultations with party leaders and election committee members over the next few days as the Congress seeks to contain the leadership row and sharpen its preparations for the upcoming elections.

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Bajwa, who has largely maintained a middle path in the ongoing tussle, appealed for unity within the party.

“The Congress is a democratic party with many experienced leaders. I urge everyone to remain united if they aim to bring about change in Punjab,” Bajwa said.