Punjab: Congress worker shot dead in Moga village, sarpanch among 7 booked

A Congress worker was gunned down at Bhinder Kalan village allegedly by the sarpanch of the same village in Moga district, police said on Saturday. Identified as Umarsir Singh alias Sheera Bhinder, the victim had just left home in his car for his workplace (Nestle plant) in Moga when the assailants fired 10-12 rounds at him, cops said. Police said village-level political rivalry might be behind the murder. Police officials at the crime spot in Bhinder Kalan village of Moga district on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

The police said the deceased, who was in late 30s, had been active in village-level politics and was also the leader of a labour union. Moga deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswarinder Singh said that after getting the information about the firing, police teams immediately reached the spot. He said the assailants came in a car and fired 10-12 bullets. Teams have been formed to nab the accused.

An FIR has been registered at Dharamkot police station on the complaint of deceased’s brother Gurwinder Singh for the murder and criminal conspiracy, officials said, adding that relevant sections under the Arms Act have also been slapped.

In his complaint, Gurwinder named sarpanch Inderpal Singh, Govinda, Manpreet Singh, his namesake, Gagandeep Singh, Balkar Singh and Bhinda Singh. The FIR mentioned that the assailants rammed their black car into Umarsir’s vehicle near the government high school of the village. After that, they opened fire on the victim. Gurwinder Singh stated in his complaint that he saw Manpreet Singh, Bhinda Singh and two others opening fire on Umarsir. The complainant further mentioned that village sarpanch Inderpal, during the recent zila parishad and block samiti elections, had threatened the victim against fielding any candidate against his (sarpanch’s) choice.

Singh’s family members held a protest outside the Dharamkot police station, demanding arrest of the assailants.

Law & order exposed, say Bajwa, Warring

Partap Singh Bajwa, Opposition leader in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, condemned the murder. He said it exposed the state government’s “failure” to maintain law and order. “It is disturbing that after Sheera Bhinder, who belonged to the scheduled caste community, ensured the defeat of the AAP candidate in the block samiti elections, his family faced threats. Today, those threats have culminated in his cold-blooded murder by gangsters,” Bajwa mentioned in a statement.

He alleged that it was a case of targeted political violence. “Repeated incidents of gang violence, targeted killings and intimidation prove that law and order has completely collapsed under AAP rule. Mann holds the home portfolio himself. He can neither deflect blame nor hide behind press releases and empty claims,” Bajwa said.

The party stood firm with the victim’s family in its fight for justice, he said, adding that Bhinder was a committed grassroots party worker who stood up for democratic values.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state. “Six incidents of heinous crimes have been reported in less than 24 hours. The AAP government will make us believe ‘sabb changa hai’ (all is well) but there is an atmosphere of fear prevailing across the state. Criminals have no fear of law,” he added.