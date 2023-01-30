Punjab Contractual workers to conduct protest marches, accuses govt of failing to fulfill demands

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC contract workers’ union will conduct protest marches state-wide outside bus depots on February 2. The union alleged that Punjab government is not fulfilling their demands agreed in a meeting on December 19 last year. The demands included regularisation of contract workers and salary hike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC contract workers’ union president Resham Gill said the Aam Aadmi Party government is not fulfilling demands agreed upon on December 19 in a meeting with Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Gill said the government is not fulfilling the demands, including creating a policy to secure the jobs of contractual employees, reinstate the dismissed employees and implement the salary hike.

Resham Singh said, “Chief secretary asked the department to implement the salary hike in a month and to take action within a month of the evidence of illegal recruitment. But even after a month, the demands of contractual employees of the transport department are still standing.”

The contractual staff said the department is forcing the union to struggle. The union members warned that if the government will not take any decision on the regularisation of the contract employees, then the union will initiate and intensify protest at mass level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}