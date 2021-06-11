Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab cop booked for raping colleague on pretext of marriage
chandigarh news

Punjab cop booked for raping colleague on pretext of marriage

The female constable had got the job on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, who also worked with Punjab Police
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The complainant said that around two years back, the accused constable had befriended her, and used to take her to a hotel in Morinda, where he raped her. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A Punjab Police constable posted in Gharuan was booked for raping his colleague on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, constable Sandeep Singh, who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib, is yet to be arrested.

In her complaint, the female constable posted at Mohali police lines said that she had got the job on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, who was also working with Punjab Police.

The complainant said that around two years back, the accused had befriended her, and used to take her to a hotel in Morinda, where he raped her. She alleged that the accused had borrowed money from her and had later refused to marry.

She had lodged a complaint in Morinda, after which a zero FIR was registered and forwarded to Kharar (Sadar) police station. The case was registered after legal opinion under Section 376 (2) (N) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP