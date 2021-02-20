Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals ₹1.5 lakh
A Punjab Armed Police constable has been arrested for stealing ₹1.5 lakh from a petrol pump employee’s bag after taking lift on his bike on February 15, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, 28, from Gurdaspur, who has been on duty at the entrance of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. He had got the job on compassionate grounds eight years ago, and has committed such crimes earlier too in order to fund his drug addiction, said police.
Akashdeep of Mullanpur Garibdas, Mohali, told police that he works at a petrol pump in Sector 34 and was on his way to Panchkula to deposit the daily collections when a man in khaki uniform waved him down and asked for a lift near the Sector 7/19/26/27 roundabout. Akashdeep dropped him at the grain market in Sector 26, and on reaching Panchkula, he realised that ₹1.5 lakh were missing from his bag.
Lovepreet was identified through CCTV footage, and arrested following a tip-off from near the secretariat building in Sector 1. Police have recovered ₹90,000 of the stolen amount, and will produce him in court on Sunday. He has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals ₹1.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MC House meeting on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox