Punjab cop who kicked vegetable vendor’s basket suspended

Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta suspended station house officer of Phagwara Navdeep Singh on Wednesday after a video showing him kicking the vegetable basket of a street vendor went viral on social media.

In the video, Navdeep was seen kicking a basket of vegetables set up by a vegetable vendor at a market in Phagwara. The Punjab DGP said that such kind of behaviour was unacceptable and suspended the police officer. “Absolutely shameful and unacceptable. I have suspended SHO Phagwara. Such misbehaviour will not be tolerated at any cost and those who indulge in it will have to face serious consequences,” Punjab DGP said in a tweet.

Navdeep’s behaviour was condemned even by Kapurthala’s senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur who said that such behaviour lends a bad name to the entire police force. “A departmental enquiry has been initiated against him,” Kaur told news agency PTI. The officers of the Kapurthala Police also contributed a small amount from their salaries in order to provide compensation to the vegetable vendor.

The Punjab government declared lockdown-like measures until May 15 where it ordered closure of all shops barring those selling essential commodities. Punjab is among the states which has observed a daily rise in the number of cases. The state saw the highest single-day surge in the number of Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday as it reported 173 fatalities. Punjab recorded 7,601 new cases which took its tally to 399,556. The state has 61,935 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON