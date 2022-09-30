Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab couple dies in roof collapse in Kurukshetra

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 08:29 PM IST

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A Punjab-based couple died after the roof of a house collapsed in Saraswati Khera village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. The victims have been identified as Joga Singh, 50, and his wife Pammi Kaur, 48, residents of Bahadurgarh in Patiala district of Punjab. Police said that the victims had come to Kurukshetra to mourn the death of a relative. Nirmal Singh, incharge of the Pehowa Sadar police station, said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem. ENDS

