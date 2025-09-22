Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Couple escape unhurt after assailants open fire at car

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:12 am IST

The accused fired three shots — two hit the car’s rear indicator and one hit a window. However, no one was injured in the incident. The couple later informed police.

A man and his wife had a narrow escape when four unidentified persons opened fire at their car here, police said on Sunday.

A man and his wife had a narrow escape when four unidentified persons opened fire at their car here, police said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A man and his wife had a narrow escape when four unidentified persons opened fire at their car here, police said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place near Khanpur village in Hoshiarpur late on Saturday night. Satnam Singh of Jaijon was returning from the Mahilpur community health centre with his wife, Jaswinder Kaur, in their car. As they reached near Khanpur, four men on a motorcycle and a scooter signalled them to stop. When Singh did not stop the car, the accused opened fire, police said.

The accused fired three shots — two hit the car’s rear indicator and one hit a window. However, no one was injured in the incident. The couple later informed police.

Mahilpur station house officer Jai Pal said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act and an investigation has been launched.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Couple escape unhurt after assailants open fire at car
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On