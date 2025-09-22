Punjab: Couple escape unhurt after assailants open fire at car

A man and his wife had a narrow escape when four unidentified persons opened fire at their car here, police said on Sunday. A man and his wife had a narrow escape when four unidentified persons opened fire at their car here, police said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place near Khanpur village in Hoshiarpur late on Saturday night. Satnam Singh of Jaijon was returning from the Mahilpur community health centre with his wife, Jaswinder Kaur, in their car. As they reached near Khanpur, four men on a motorcycle and a scooter signalled them to stop. When Singh did not stop the car, the accused opened fire, police said.

The accused fired three shots — two hit the car’s rear indicator and one hit a window. However, no one was injured in the incident. The couple later informed police.

Mahilpur station house officer Jai Pal said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act and an investigation has been launched.