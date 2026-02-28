Punjab: Court again exempts Sukhbir Singh Badal, directs him to appear on March 23

Chandigarh Badal was granted exemption from appearance on the previous date after informing the court that he had to attend a meeting with party leaders in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Nearly eight years after a defamation complaint was first filed, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal is set to personally appear before a local court on March 23, marking a key step in a long-running legal dispute. Badal was granted exemption from appearance on the previous date after informing the court that he had to attend a meeting with party leaders in New Delhi.

The court accepted his plea but directed him to remain present on the next hearing. The case dates back to 2017, when then Akhand Kirtani Jatha spokesperson Rajinder Pal Singh filed a criminal defamation complaint. He alleged that Badal had publicly linked him with the banned militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International, causing serious damage to his reputation.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the Akhand Kirtani Jatha. Acting on the plea, the trial court summoned Badal in March 2020.Badal later challenged the summoning order and sought quashing of the case. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his petition, paving the way for the trial to continue in the lower court. With the case finally moving forward after multiple legal hurdles, the March 23 hearing is expected to be significant for both sides in a matter that has remained in the courts for years.