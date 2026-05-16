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Punjab: Court sends 2 accused to judicial custody

According to the federal probe agency, the accused demanded illegal gratification for settling a vigilance complaint pending against the complainant

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday remanded accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal in an alleged 13 lakh bribery case linked to Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials to 14-day judicial custody.

The CBI also claimed that forensic examination of mobile phones revealed WhatsApp chats between the accused and officials linked to the VB (HT File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on May 11 on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a state tax officer. According to the federal probe agency, the accused demanded illegal gratification for settling a vigilance complaint pending against the complainant. The CBI alleged that the accused demanded 20 lakh on behalf of OP Rana, reader to the chief director (VB), and other senior officials.

Private contractors Raghav Goyal and his father Vikas Goyal, and alleged accomplice Ankit Wadhawa were arrested while Rana remains absconding.

According to the probe, the complainant was first taken to the VB office in Mohali, where he met Rana, and was later taken to the CSIR-CSIO guest house in Chandigarh, where the bribe was allegedly demanded.

 
Raghav Goyal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Court sends 2 accused to judicial custody
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Court sends 2 accused to judicial custody
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