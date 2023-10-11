Punjab court sends Cong MLA Khaira to 2-day police remand for second time

A Jalalabad court on Tuesday sent Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was arrested last month in connection with a 2015 drugs case, to a two-day police remand for second time after the police filed a revision petition.

The Bholath MLA was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Jalalabad after he was brought from Nabha jail. (ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bholath MLA was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Jalalabad after he was brought from Nabha jail. In the afternoon, Khaira was brought before the chief judicial magistrate in Jalalabad, with stringent security measures in place. This occurred after a court of additional district and sessions judge granted the Punjab Police revision petition, contesting the earlier decision of the Jalalabad court to place Khaira under 14-day judicial remand. On September 30, he was sent to 14-day judicial remand.

Khaira was arrested on September 28 from his Chandigarh residence by police and the court then sent him to two-day police remand.Though the police had asked for further remand, the court had refused to extend the remand of Khaira and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody on September 30.Police on Monday filed a revision petition in the court in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During interrogation on production warrant, Kashmir Singh, one of the accused serving rigorous imprisonment of 10 years in the same case, reportedly divulged vital clues about the indulgence of Khaira into the trade of contraband, hence his police remand is solicited,” pleaded a police counsel in the court on Tuesday.

Various Congress leaders and other party workers were present at the judicial complex.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON