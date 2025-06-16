Punjab Cricket Association secretary Dilsher resigns citing personal reasons

Nearing the end of his three-year tenure as secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), 35-year-old Dilsher Khanna resigned from the post on Sunday, citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter, Dilsher Khanna highlighted Punjab’s cricketing and administrative achievements during his tenure. (HT File Photo)

The elections to choose the next PCA apex council for the 2025-2028 term are scheduled for mid-July.

In a letter sent to the PCA president, council and members, Dilsher wrote: “Due to personal reasons, I hereby resign as honorary secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association with immediate effect.”

In his letter, Dilsher highlighted Punjab’s cricketing and administrative achievements during his tenure, including hosting the IPL successfully in 2024 and 2025 at the New Chandigarh stadium, a feat that drew praise from across the cricketing fraternity.

Last year, he was part of the Indian team management for the T20 World Cup held in the USA and the West Indies, where India eventually lifted the trophy under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

He also played a pivotal role in introducing administrative reforms within PCA, notably launching the association’s own T20 league, Sher-e-Punjab, two seasons ago. Recognising his contribution, BCCI appointed him to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) panel a few months ago.

It remains to be seen whether Dilsher will take up another administrative role in BCCI following his resignation from PCA.