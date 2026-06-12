Punjab cricketer set to create history with maiden Australia T20I call-up

Chandigarh: Punjab all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary is on the verge of scripting a unique chapter in cricket history after earning his maiden call-up to Australia’s T20 International squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. If he makes the playing XI, the 30-year-old will become the first Indian-born male cricketer to represent Australia in more than six decades.

Born in Delhi and raised in Ludhiana, Chaudhary’s cricketing roots lie firmly in Punjab. Under the guidance of coach Charanjit Banghu, he developed into a versatile all-rounder and progressed through Punjab’s age-group ranks, representing the state at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels.

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Chaudhary’s inclusion in the Australian squad follows the unavailability of star batter Travis Head, who has withdrawn from the tour due to personal reasons. The call-up marks a remarkable milestone in the cricketer’s journey from Punjab’s domestic circuit to the brink of international cricket.

Australia has previously fielded cricketers of Indian heritage, including Gurinder Sandhu and Tanveer Sangha. However, no Indian-born male cricketer has represented Australia since Gujarat-born leg-spinner Rex Sellers played a Test match in Calcutta in 1964.

Born in Delhi and raised in Ludhiana, Chaudhary’s cricketing roots lie firmly in Punjab. Under the guidance of coach Charanjit Banghu, he developed into a versatile all-rounder and progressed through Punjab’s age-group ranks, representing the state at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels.

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{{^usCountry}} His performances earned him a place in Punjab’s senior side, where he made his List-A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. During his stint with Punjab, Chaudhary shared the dressing room with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma and featured in 14 limited-overs matches for the state. He also attended trials with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His performances earned him a place in Punjab’s senior side, where he made his List-A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. During his stint with Punjab, Chaudhary shared the dressing room with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma and featured in 14 limited-overs matches for the state. He also attended trials with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaudhary’s cricketing career took an unexpected turn during the Covid-19 pandemic. While visiting relatives in Queensland, Australia, international travel restrictions left him stranded. Instead of returning to India, he chose to stay and pursue a professional cricket career in Australia.

The road was far from smooth. To support himself, Chaudhary worked multiple jobs, including shifts at a Mexican restaurant and later as a postal delivery worker. Despite the challenges, he continued to play club cricket and remained focused on his ambition.

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His breakthrough came when former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, then coaching Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, identified his potential and recommended him to the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The opportunity proved transformative. Over the past three BBL seasons, Chaudhary has established himself as a key member of the Hurricanes setup, earning recognition for his explosive batting, handy leg-spin and energetic on-field presence. His Kabaddi-inspired wicket celebrations have also made him a fan favourite while keeping his Punjabi roots alive on Australian grounds.

Last season was his most productive in the BBL. Chaudhary scored 307 runs at an average of 30.7 and a strike rate of 153, while also contributing with the ball. His aggressive approach against pace bowling was particularly noteworthy, as he recorded a strike rate of 180 against fast bowlers.

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His rise has extended beyond T20 cricket. Earlier this year, he secured his maiden Tasmania state contract after impressing in the Sheffield Shield. The all-rounder scored a century against New South Wales and claimed a five-wicket haul against Queensland, underlining his credentials in the longer format as well.

Although Chaudhary is not yet an Australian citizen, he qualifies to represent Australia under ICC eligibility regulations as a permanent resident.

Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul, who played alongside Chaudhary in Punjab cricket, praised his determination and adaptability.

“He was performing consistently in white-ball cricket for Punjab and always believed in his abilities. He took a bold decision to move abroad and work towards his dream. He started as a fast bowler but has transformed into a quality mystery spinner. His rise in Australian cricket has been phenomenal. Adapting to a new country, culture and lifestyle is never easy, but he worked hard and deserves this opportunity,” Kaul said.

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With the T20I series against Bangladesh set to begin next week in Chattogram, Chaudhary now stands just one step away from achieving a historic milestone. A debut for Australia would not only cap a remarkable personal journey but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers seeking opportunities beyond their homeland.