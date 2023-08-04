Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: Six pistols recovered after interrogation of jailed gangster in SBS Nagar

Punjab crime: Six pistols recovered after interrogation of jailed gangster in SBS Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 04, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh of village Hansron of the district. Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said the special investigation team was constituted to investigate the drug and arms syndicate being run by Ravi Balachauria.

The SBS Nagar police have arrested a close associate of jailed gangster Ravi Balachauria and recovered six pistols on Thursday.

The SBS Nagar police have arrested a close associate of jailed gangster Ravi Balachauria and recovered six pistols on Thursday.
The SBS Nagar police have arrested a close associate of jailed gangster Ravi Balachauria and recovered six pistols on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh of village Hansron of the district. Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said the special investigation team was constituted to investigate the drug and arms syndicate being run by Ravi Balachauria.

On July 28, the police had arrested two associates of Ravi and confiscated 1.2kg of heroin and three pistols and 260 live cartridges.

SSP Chaudhary said the SIT brought notorious gangster Ravi Balachauria from Central Jail, Amritsar, on a production warrant and took his police remand for interrogation.

“During the investigation, it came to fore that Ravi Balachauria arranged a consignment of six pistols (.32 bore) and 12 live Cartridges through Satnam Singh,” he said.

