Punjab crime: Teenaged farm labourer kills minor sister over affair in Muktsar

A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gidderbaha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said the accused, who is absconding, used a chaff cutter to slit the throat of his sister. She died on the spot.

The police said it appears to be a premeditated crime as the youngster used an improvised fodder cutter that he brought home a few days ago.

Also read: Bus services hit in south Punjab, causing inconvenience to public

Efforts are to arrest him.

The victim’s father had passed away a few years ago and her mother was away to work in a paddy field when the incident occurred.

The 13-year-old younger sister witnessed her siblings having an argument before the elder brother committed the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both siblings worked as farm labourers, the police said, adding the accused suspected his sister was in a relationship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON