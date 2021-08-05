Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crosses 1 crore dose mark, half of target population vaccinated
chandigarh news

Punjab crosses 1 crore dose mark, half of target population vaccinated

Punjab has crossed the milestone of administering 1 crore anti-coronavirus doses
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The state will get 22 lakh jabs from the central government this month, say health department officials.

Punjab has crossed the milestone of administering 1 crore anti-coronavirus doses. With this, around 50% of the target population in the state has been vaccinated at least with the first dose.

State Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “We crossed the 1 crore mark on Monday. As per the state’s own assessment, we have nearly 2.4 crore beneficiaries aged above 18 who have to be vaccinated as per the present criteria.”

However, the state continued to perform poorly on ensuring speedy and timely second dose for the beneficiaries as the data shows that only 25 lakh people have been vaccinated with both the doses.

“Ideally, the figure of fully vaccinated people should have been at least 60 lakh by now. We are going slow on the second dose as we are focusing too much on the first jab which is exhausting most of the supply being received from Centre,” a senior official admitted.

Following the Centre’s recent letter to the Punjab government, it was decided to consume 80% of the fresh supply for the second jab. But the district health authorities continued to focus more on the first dose.

“Of the total first dose beneficiaries, 97 lakh were registered through the Union health ministry’s CoWIN app whereas the rests were registered on the state’s COVA application. And of the total administered doses, 88 lakh are of Covishield while 12.4 lakh are of Covaxin,” the nodal officer said.

Nearly 14,000 doses of Sputnik-V have also been given in the state, he added.

Punjab will get 22 lakh vaccine doses this month, according to an official communiqué received from the Centre. Last month, the state had got 21 lakh doses.

“This month, we plan to use at least 16 lakh jabs for the second dose,” an official said.

Among the districts, Ludhiana administered maximum 14.50 lakh doses followed by Jalandhar (9.66 lakh), Hoshiarpur (8.88 lakh), MOhali (7.79 lakh), and Amritsar (7.35 lakh).

Mansa, Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka districts are lagging behind in the vaccination drive. Also, nearly 55% of the vaccinated population is male and 45% female.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP