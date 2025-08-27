Punjab: Dams full, more discharge likely to worsen flooding

With the three key dams in Punjab — Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar — located on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, respectively, close to full capacity, experts have warned that if the high inflow continues for another day or two, increased outflow, to manage reservoir levels, could worsen the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Punjab. The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Punjab can be worsened if high inflow in Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams continues for more days.

Large parts of areas along the two rivers, the Beas and Sutlej, are already inundated. Two dams – Bhakra and Pong saw water level rise by two feet in 24 hours despite the fact that floodgates were open for the past many days, and at Ranjit Sagar Dam, the water level is a metre short of its maximum filling level of 527 metres (1,731 feet).

The catchment areas of the three dams in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed a heavy spell of rainfall since the start of August, and in the Mandi area, one of the main catchment areas for the Beas over which Pong Dam exists, several cloudbursts have seen a large quantity of water flowing into the reservoir, leading to a rise in the levels.

As per the data released by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), in the Pong Dam, the current water level is 1388.22 feet, against the dam’s maximum filling level of 1,390 feet. The water inflow was recorded at 1.71 lakh cusecs, while 60,215 cusecs is being released into the Beas through turbines and spillway gates. The water level in the dam is 28.41 feet higher than the corresponding day of the previous year, when it recorded 1359.81 feet.

The water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam is 527.14 metres (1729.46 feet), from 501.09 metres (1643.99) last year. The danger mark is 527.91 meters (1,731 feet). The water inflow in the reservoir is 81,074 cusecs, while 77,027 cusecs is being released downstream into the Ravi.

The water level at Bhakra Dam’s Gobind Sagar Lake was recorded at 1670.70 feet, nine feet below the danger mark of 1680 feet. The dam recorded an increase of 34.64 feet in the water level than last year on the corresponding day. The floodgates of the dam are currently open at about two feet to regulate the water levels. The inflow into the Bhakra Dam was reported at 84,283 cusecs, while 43,152 cusecs of water is being released downstream through the dam’s turbines for power generation.

“The incessant rainfall in July and August in Himachal Pradesh has filled the dams to the brim but now for four days the rainfall, as per the prediction of the meteorology department, will recede and the next spell is expected on August 30 and 31,” said BBMB secretary BS Sinhmar, adding that the efforts are being made to maintain water level in the dams.