Punjab decides to regularise services of contractual sanitation workers

The Punjab government has decided to regularise the services of contractual sanitation workers who have completed five years of service, minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday evening.

Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government has also decided that all contractual ‘Safai Sevaks’ who have completed five years of service, along with all those engaged in 2021, will be regularised.

He further said the government has also decided to bring outsourced sanitation workers with three years of continuous service under direct contracts.

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The announcement came amid some of the unions of sanitation workers still remain on strike.

Sharing details of the meeting held here, Bains said the government has approved the immediate conversion of ‘Safai Sevaks’ working on outsourcing in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats who have completed three years of service into direct contractual employees.

He further said the government has also decided that all contractual ‘Safai Sevaks’ who have completed five years of service, along with all those engaged in 2021, will be regularised.

This is a historic step that will ensure the welfare of every Safai Sevak and Sewerman serving Punjab, said Bains.

He further said all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been directed to place the matter before their respective Houses and pass resolutions.

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{{^usCountry}} “Urban Local Bodies have complete service records of every worker. Once each House forwards its resolution along with the details of eligible employees, the state government will issue the final approval,” he said, adding that as soon as a local bodies send their proposals, the government will approve it and complete the process of regularisation . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Urban Local Bodies have complete service records of every worker. Once each House forwards its resolution along with the details of eligible employees, the state government will issue the final approval,” he said, adding that as soon as a local bodies send their proposals, the government will approve it and complete the process of regularisation . {{/usCountry}}

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Bains said as announced on Monday, the revised remuneration will come into effect from August 1.

Employees being shifted from outsourcing to direct contract will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹20,520. This will significantly increase their take-home pay, while the applicable statutory contributions will continue to be deposited in their respective funds, he said.

The minister said the decisions were taken after extensive consultations with employee representatives.

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“We held detailed discussions with several union leaders yesterday. Today, the Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak held marathon meetings with representatives of sanitation workers’ unions.

Consensus has been reached on all major issues, and the remaining minor concerns will also be resolved in the coming days,” he said.

Appealing to all sanitation workers to resume duties in the larger public interest, Bains said, “I request all employee unions to call off the strike, especially during the monsoon season, so that the spread of waterborne and vector-borne diseases can be prevented.

The government has already taken major decisions in favour of Safai Sevaks and Sewermen. Now it is our collective responsibility to keep our markets, cities, hospitals, schools, gurdwaras, temples and all public places clean and safe.

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