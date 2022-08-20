Punjab declared ‘controlled area’ after African swine fever confirmed in Patiala: Govt
After ICAR-national institute of high security animal diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed African swine fever in swine samples of Patiala district, the whole state of Punjab is declared as “controlled area
CHANDIGARH: Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said that after ICAR-national institute of high security animal diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed African swine fever in swine samples of Patiala district, the whole state of Punjab is declared as “controlled area”.
He said it has been done with the object of preventing, controlling, eradicating scheduled disease-African Swine Fever (ASF), exercising the powers u/s 6 of Chapter III of “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.”
Bhullar said that a notification has been issued is this regard and it has come into force with immediate effect.
The minister said that a village Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda in Patiala are hereby notified as “epicenter” of the disease, adhering to the u/s 20 of Chapter III of the same Act.”
Bhullar said that in compliance to Chapters 7 & 8 of “National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (June 2020)” of ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, department of animal husbandry and dairying, government of India; these areas are hereby declared “infected zone” (0-1 Km area around epicenter of disease) and “surveillance zone” (1-10 Km area around epicenter of disease). No live/dead Pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed Pig meat, feed or any material/goods from the piggery farm/backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring or attempt to bring into market any pig or pig products which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease, said the minister quoting notification, while adding that inter-state movement of any pig or its belongings should be strictly banned.
-
A leaf out of history to understand Cryptos
Cryptocurrencies were first thought up as an act of defiance against the establishment that include banks and governments the world over. But in the mother of all ironies, crypto is now part of mainstream conversations. A Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha back in 2019 that banned it. This is not to suggest cryptocurrencies are not worth looking at but to hammer home that you don't dabble with what you don't understand.
-
Can extra classes, shorter breaks make up for academic loss?
Mumbai: The third and final round of common admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats is currently underway and while the admissions authority might conduct an extra round to fill up vacant seats, city colleges are worried about the delay and its impact on students. Several colleges have started planning to conduct extra lectures, or cut-short Diwali vacations to make up for the loss of academic time.
-
PCMC to have parking management system soon
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will soon have a parking management system and a roundtable discussion on the same was held in the city on Thursday. The discussion was led by the Urban Works Institute and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy India and attended by officials from PCMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL), traffic police officials, parking management service providers and experts from the field.
-
Covid vaccine doses cross 36-crore mark in U.P.
On Friday, 36,06,73,878 doses had been administered by 5.30 pm that included 17,64,71,809 first doses and 16,69,26,418 second doses. In the past 24 hours, 9,60,136 doses were administered across thUttar Pradeshaccording to data from the state health department. On Thursday, Lucknow had reported 147 new cases. At present Lucknow has 839 active Covid-19 cases. Seven new cases had travel history.
-
Political parties pitch high with potshots at dahi handis
Mumbai: On Friday, the Gokulashtami celebrations in the city provided an opportunity for political parties to court dahi handi mandals, with an eye on the upcoming civic elections. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Bharatiya Janata Party city chief Ashish Shelar hit the streets to visit the events. The ruling Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and BJP tried to score over the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics