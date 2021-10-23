Punjab: DEOs asked to take responsibility for NAS exam preparations

With the National Achievement Survey (NAS) examination scheduled for November 12 throughout the country, newly appointed Punjab secretary of school education, Ajoy Sharma recently held a meeting with all district education officers of the state via videoconferencing. He asked them to take responsibility for ongoing NAS preparations in the state.

Acting on the directions, Ludhiana DEO Lakhbir Singh Samra directed the field teams appointed to check NAS preparations at schools to take their visits seriously. The DEO has directed the deputy DEO, secondary; block nodal officers (BNOs), district mentors, block mentors and principal of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to stay in touch with school heads and teachers to find out their requirements so that they can effectively train students.

An official said that the new school education secretary said that visits of the DEOs and teams to the schools should not be a mere formality and they should sincerely work to secure the top spot for Punjab. The education department has moreover distributed NAS booklets to teachers and special quizzes for officials, school heads and teachers have been prepared. The teachers have been asked to rigorously follow the weekly schedule released for the students by the education department

Meanwhile, training for private schools which are participating in the NAS for the first time, being conducted by government school teachers and officials. According to the officials, over 1,200 private schools in the district have been trained.

“A few private schools were not interested in availing the training or even participating in the NAS. School heads of a few private schools didn’t even revert to the phone calls or the mails sent to them regarding the training,” said a senior official deputed with the education department.

He added, “Our teams trained over 1,200 private schools during offline sessions and workshops. They were made aware of the pattern, syllabus and the methods of preparing students for the exam. We shared plenty of PPTs and videos regarding NAS with them. Their participation is important, since the result will be based on the performance of students of both government and private schools”.

Davinder Singh Chhina, principal-cum-nodal officer (media) for the education department said that the officials and teachers are giving their best shot to train students for NAS and regular weekly tests are being conducted.