Punjab deputy CM inaugurates govt hospital in Mohali

Punjab deputy chief minister Punjab OP Soni on Tuesday inaugurated a 30-bed government hospital which was upgraded from a dispensary in Phase 3B1, Mohali.

Soni said the doctors have already been appointed at the hospital, which will be functional from Wednesday.

He added that a state-of-the-art laboratory will be also be set up in Mohali, for which land has been arranged by MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu. He said that the tests for which samples had to be sent to Pune, will be conducted at the lab once its functional.

Soni said that the third wave of Covid is standing at our doorstep and it is very important for everyone to take precautionary measures to avoid it. “We have successfully faced the second wave and with the cooperation of the people, the third will also be tackled,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the construction of this hospital will help reduce the pressure on the civil hospital. The OPD of the new hospital will start tomorrow and a diagnostic centre has also been set up here. Sidhu added that it also has a state-of-the-art OT.

Others present on the occasion were deputy commissioner Isha Kalia, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi.