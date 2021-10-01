Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab deputy CM Randhawa conducts surprise check at police headquarters

Randhawa, who is also the state home minister, was accompanied by acting DGP Sahota as they monitored punctuality
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, and acting DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, conducting a surprise check at the police headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, conducted a surprise check at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday morning.

Randhawa, accompanied by acting director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and ADGP (law and order) Gaurav Yadav, reached the police headquarters at 9am and visited various branches to check the presence of employees.

Randhawa visited offices of a few senior officers, many of whom were absent.

Later, he said he conducted the surprise check on the directions of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has asked employees in government offices to report on duty on time to ensure people face no hassles in getting their work done in time.

