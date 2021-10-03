Punjab deputy CM Randhawa directs police to check illegal paddy inflow into state

Ahead of the paddy procurement season, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has issued strict instructions to the police department to not allow the illegal “import” of produce from other parts of the country into the state.

Randhawa directed all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to put up nakas on all main roads and link roads and strictly check vehicles to stop the inflow of paddy into Punjab from the borders of adjoining states, an official statement said.

The deputy chief minister also wrote to the principal secretary, home, and the director general of police asking them to deploy additional police personnel in different districts by Saturday evening. Randhawa directed all SSPs to ensure that these orders are strictly followed, especially in districts bordering other states like Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala, SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the deputy CM, officiating director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has directed all police commissioners and SSPs to provide adequate police force to general managers (GM) of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC, to help them in the removal of encroachments at all bus stands. The order further says that the police force is to be provided under the command of a gazetted officer to the GMs of the transport department on their request. GMs of transport department (Punjab Roadways and PRTC) will be the nodal officers, who will liaise with the CP/SSPs concerned, the order reads.